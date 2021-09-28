BinaryX Price Tops $21.36 on Major Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. BinaryX has a market cap of $40.49 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.36 or 0.00050524 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001489 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00888545 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,267,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,895,625 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.