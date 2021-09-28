Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 209.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $286.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.30. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.04.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

