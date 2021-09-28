Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.82.

BDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$536.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.10 and a 1-year high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million. Analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

