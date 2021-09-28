BlackRock Inc. Acquires 419,209 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of IAA worth $708,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

