BlackRock Inc. Has $717.86 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,417,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,031,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.06% of Toll Brothers worth $717,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 149,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

TOL stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

