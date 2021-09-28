BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,261,523 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,507,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $746,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

