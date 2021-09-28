Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $66,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.63.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $592.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.