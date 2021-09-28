Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Square were worth $73,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $258.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 226.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,159 shares of company stock valued at $124,556,040. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.50.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

