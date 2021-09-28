Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

