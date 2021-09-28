Blair William & Co. IL Has $37.88 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.58% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $37,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

