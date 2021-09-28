Blair William & Co. IL Has $53.83 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $53,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $301.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $309.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

