Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,851 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carvana were worth $49,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,168.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,030,434 shares of company stock worth $344,415,874. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $319.12 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $179.24 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

