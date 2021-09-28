Blockstack Price Hits $0.48 (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00315590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

