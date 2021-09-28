Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) versus Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Head to Head Comparison

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blucora and Fusion Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.04 -$342.76 million $0.91 17.66 Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Fusion Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blucora and Fusion Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blucora is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Fusion Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Fusion Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -2.04% 29.83% 9.47% Fusion Acquisition N/A -174.12% -2.48%

Summary

Blucora beats Fusion Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Fusion Acquisition

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

