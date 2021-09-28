B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

Several research firms have weighed in on BME. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

LON BME traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 583.30 ($7.62). 2,106,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 569.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 559.93. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

