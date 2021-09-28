BMO Capital Markets Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Truist upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.13.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $159.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.