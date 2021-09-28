BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 0.4%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 1,875,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,029,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.24% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

