BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 54,243 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 270.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,243 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 16.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 76.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

