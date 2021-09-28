BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 20,956 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,956 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

