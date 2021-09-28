BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 133.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.15.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

