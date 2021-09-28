BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,807 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

