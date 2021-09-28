BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.88 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $865,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

