BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,440,000 after buying an additional 85,991 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.65.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $199.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average is $157.30.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

