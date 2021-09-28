BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,526 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

