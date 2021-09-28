Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Shares Up 0.4%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.68. 6,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 17,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

