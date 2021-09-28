BOMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $219,438.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00006253 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $219,438.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,355.82 or 1.00000970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00087177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,078 coins and its circulating supply is 903,290 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

