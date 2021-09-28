Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,458.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company.

Booking stock traded down $14.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,476.52. 318,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,331. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,250.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,290.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

