Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

