Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

