Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

