Boston Family Office LLC Has $506,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

