Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $273.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

