Boston Family Office LLC Invests $375,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after buying an additional 857,874 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after buying an additional 715,398 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,617,000 after buying an additional 543,751 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 452,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,232,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $31.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.