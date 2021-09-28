Boston Family Office LLC Sells 350 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

