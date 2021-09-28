Bread Hits Market Capitalization of $12.71 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Bread has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $119,319.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00055059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00122677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

