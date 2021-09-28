Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,956,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 366,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,188,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $829.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

