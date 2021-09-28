Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

CRS stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

