Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Assurant by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.41 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.90.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

