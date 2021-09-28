Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CommScope by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 66.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

