Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 27,440 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 5,251,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 814,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

