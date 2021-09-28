Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 6,563 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 223.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

