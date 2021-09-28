Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

BMY opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

