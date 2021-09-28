British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 53.90 on November 11th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BATS traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,699.50 ($35.27). 1,376,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £61.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,694.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,747.97. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

