British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

British Land stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.75. British Land has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

