Brokerages Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report sales of $173.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.50 million. Chegg reported sales of $154.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $812.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $991.86 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.10. 1,435,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,711. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. Chegg has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

