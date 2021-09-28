Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

DASH opened at $211.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.70. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $6,726,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,046,030 shares of company stock worth $2,186,208,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

