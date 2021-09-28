Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $463,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,129,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $804,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

