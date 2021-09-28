Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post $3.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 250,123 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 252,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,478,169. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.