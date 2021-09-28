Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post sales of $530.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $519.30 million. MarineMax posted sales of $398.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of HZO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,466. MarineMax has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

