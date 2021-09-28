Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Otonomy stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.